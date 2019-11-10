  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Shelby Cassesse
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured after a wrong-way crash on the North Side.

(Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse/Twitter)

The crash happened Sunday around 6:40 p.m. at Saturn Way and Jacksonia Street, KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse is reporting.

Officials said a civilian was driving the wrong way down Jacksonia Street and hit the officer head-on.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The police are investigating.

The other driver was not injured.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

