NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured after a wrong-way crash on the North Side.
The crash happened Sunday around 6:40 p.m. at Saturn Way and Jacksonia Street, KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse is reporting.
Officials said a civilian was driving the wrong way down Jacksonia Street and hit the officer head-on.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
The police are investigating.
The other driver was not injured.
A Pittsburgh Police car was involved in an accident on the North Side. This is at Saturn Way and Jacksonia Street. Airbags depolyed in the black car. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CHsmJW6JZZ
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) November 11, 2019
