



WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service has announced a recall for sausage.

Ezzo Sausage Company, from Columbus, is recalling more than 25,000 pounds of sausage possibly contaminated with Listeria.

The products recalled were produced on October 29, 30 and November 5, 2019. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio and have an establishment number “EST. 1838A”.

The firm notified FSIS after finding a positive sample result for Listeria monocytogenes.

This could cause a serious infection called listeriosis in older adults, persons with a weakened immune system, or pregnant women and their newborns.

Anyone concerned should go to the hospital, but no reports have been made from the consumption of these products.

A list of the products can be seen here:

25 lbs – “Ange’s Pizza SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “Creno’s PIZZA SLICED SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “GiAntonio Brand SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “GiAntonio Brand PEPPERONI 38 MM SLICED” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “Josseppi’s Sliced Topper PEPPERONI” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “MASSEY’S Portofino Pepperoni” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “Flyer’s PIZZA & SUBS 38 MM SLICED PEPPERONI ” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “EZZO BRAND BURRETTO PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “Ezzo Brand Rough Chopped Pepperoni” from 10/29/19

25 lbs – “EZZO BRAND NATURAL* UNCURED PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm” from 10/29/19

20 lbs – “CHOPPED PEPPERONI” from 10/30/19

20 lbs – “Pizza King CHOPPED PEPPERONI” from 10/30/19 or 11/05/19

20 lbs – “PIZZA KING CHOPPED PEPPERONI ” from 10/30/19 or 11/05/19

20 lbs – “EZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI” from 10/30/19 or 11/05/19

10 lbs – “EZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI” from 10/30/19

FSIS says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, visit the USDA website.