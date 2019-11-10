Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are conflicting reporters about whether Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in today’s game. The Steelers Injury Report states that Smith-Schuster’s foot injury leaves his playing status as “questionable.”
However, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted out at 10:40 this morning that Smith-Schuster is expected to play.
Despite popping up on the injury report with a toe injury, I’m told Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play. #rams #steelers
— Dianna (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2019
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m.
