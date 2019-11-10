Filed Under:Foot Injury, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, Wide Receiver


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are conflicting reporters about whether Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in today’s game. The Steelers Injury Report states that Smith-Schuster’s foot injury leaves his playing status as “questionable.”

However, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted out at 10:40 this morning that Smith-Schuster is expected to play.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m.

