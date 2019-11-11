



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Pittsburgh neighborhoods will be getting speed humps installed this week.

The City of Pittsburgh says roads in the Hill District, Squirrel Hill, Highland Park and Carrick will be the sites of new traffic calming projects that will begin during the week of Nov. 11.

As part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, the roads were chosen based on data about speed and volume collected in 2018.

These are the roads that will be receiving speed humps, as well as any applicable detours:

Webster Avenue from Orion Street to Lisbon Street in the Hill District — vehicles will be detoured to Herron Avenue and only first responders and bicyclists will be allowed to use the closed portion

Beechwood Boulevard from South Dallas Avenue to Forest Glen Road in the Squirrel Hill South neighborhood — two-way traffic will be maintained during work

Heberton Avenue from Wellesley Avenue to Stanton Avenue in Highland Park — two-way traffic will be maintained during work

Spokane Street from Parkfield Street to Sinton Avenue in Carrick — vehicles will be detoured to Brownsville Road or Lucina Avenue and only first responders and bicyclists will be allowed to use the closed portion

Work is expected to take one to two days. The work will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Signs letting drivers know about the approaching speed humps will be posted.

After the speed humps are up, the city will once again collect data to determine if the speed humps were effective.

For more information, you can visit the city’s traffic calming project website.