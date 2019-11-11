GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man accused of holding up three older women near the Grove City Outlets.

State Police say they responded to the Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County on Sunday just after 7 p.m.

Detectives determined a man had allegedly approached the women in an alleyway between the outlets and the Marriott Hotel next to the mall.

Police say the women were heading back to their hotel when the suspect pulled out a gun and ordered them to hand over their bags.

According to state police, he “forcefully” stole several bags and purses before fleeing on foot back towards the mall’s parking lot he’d come from.

He then got into a dark-colored car, police say, and escaped.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet and 6 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a stocky build. At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing a back knit pull-over cap and dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information is asked to call PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.