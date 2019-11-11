Comments
ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A boil water advisory that has been in place since October 7 following a water main break on West 8th Street in Aspinwall has been lifted.
The Aspinwall Police Department alerted residents in a Facebook post today.
The advisory has been in place for over a month when a water main broke along West 8th Street.
Residents were warned that bathing and showering with the water was safe but told to boil water if they were planning to consume it.
