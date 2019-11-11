Comments
BALDWIN (KDKA) — A salon in Baldwin is closed today after a car plowed right into the building.
The damage is extensive to Headturners Salon on Glass Run Road.
The salon posted a message on Facebook about how thankful they are that they were closed when the accident happened late Sunday.
The driver of the car clipped a motorcycle and then kept going into the building.
The motorcyclist was hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
