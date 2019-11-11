  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Car Into Building, Crash, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

BALDWIN (KDKA) — A salon in Baldwin is closed today after a car plowed right into the building.

The damage is extensive to Headturners Salon on Glass Run Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The salon posted a message on Facebook about how thankful they are that they were closed when the accident happened late Sunday.

The driver of the car clipped a motorcycle and then kept going into the building.

 

The motorcyclist was hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments