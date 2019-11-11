HILLIARDS, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Butler County are investigating after a woman was scammed out of more than $1,000 on Facebook.

According to investigators, someone hacked into an account belonging to one of her friends, then sent the 78-year-old woman a message about a money-making opportunity.

Police say the woman was told that if she donated $1,325 in Walmart gift cards, she could make $80,000.

The woman told police that the suspect “just kept saying, ‘You need to make a quick decision.'”

State police say the woman bought the gift cards and sent them to the suspect, who said the $80,000 would be delivered to her front door the next day.

When the money never came, the woman contacted the friend whose Facebook page was hacked and then called police.

They are continuing to investigate.