



DETROIT, Mich. (KDKA/AP) – Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner goes on trial tomorrow in Detroit.

She’s charged in connection with an incident at a hotel there.

Police say she interfered with them when they tried to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the hotel.

Wagner says she and her husband are victims and that police acted improperly.

She’s facing felony resisting and obstructing police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct counts in Wayne County Court.

RELATED STORIES:

Wagner says she is confident that she’ll be cleared of any wrongdoing. She won re-election to a third term last week.

Mosley was acquitted in July of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace counts.

“I feel vindicated. I feel like the truth is finally out,” Mosley told KDKA political editor Jon Delano during an interview this summer. “We’re not over yet, but we’re beginning to put this nightmare behind us.”

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)