DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews were called to a McDonald’s in Donegal Township after a fire started in the kitchen.
An accidental grease fire ignited in the fryer of the McDonald’s on Route 31, just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The McDonald’s is attached to a gas station, which forced the gas pumps to be shut down.
“Well, any time you have multiple businesses in a structure, you don’t know what’s in them. It gives you a higher alert, yes,” says Dan Pribisco, Assistant Fire Chief of Donegal Township.
Everyone was able to safely evacuate the McDonald’s and the gas station.
There were no injuries.
