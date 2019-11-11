Filed Under:Donegal Township, Fire, Kitchen Fire, Local TV, McDonald's, Washington County

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews were called to a McDonald’s in Donegal Township after a fire started in the kitchen.

An accidental grease fire ignited in the fryer of the McDonald’s on Route 31, just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The McDonald’s is attached to a gas station, which forced the gas pumps to be shut down.

“Well, any time you have multiple businesses in a structure, you don’t know what’s in them. It gives you a higher alert, yes,” says Dan Pribisco, Assistant Fire Chief of Donegal Township.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the McDonald’s and the gas station.

There were no injuries.

Comments