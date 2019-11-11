PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the campus of Duquesne University, one of the state’s biggest Veterans Day Breakfasts was held Monday morning. Numerous veterans were in attendance, including vets from World War II, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

“This is really one of the largest multi-generational gatherings of veterans in the state of Pennsylvania,” Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, said.

Dr. Stahl says it’s special to see veterans and their supporters together, sharing stories and experiences.

“As much as we are different, we are the same. It’s the similarities and our differences that make us stronger,” said Stahl.

Almost 700 people were there, including elected officials.

Dr. Stahl, a veteran himself, says for men and women who serve, the fight doesn’t end when their tour is over. It continues when they get home.

“You’re left without a sense of purpose. You’re used to having to report to a ship every day from 6 in the morning, and all of a sudden you find yourself alone in an apartment building,” he said.

Guest speaker at the breakfast, Devlin Robinson, enlisted right before Sept. 11, 2001, and completed three tours.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. What I was going to do for work. I took any job that I could find,” said Robinson, the owner of Veterans Medical Technology.

He says events like this one can help veterans find their way.

“The unknown is a very scary thing. And I think if you just get out there, sit in a couple of classes and you start networking, you’ll eventually find your path,” said Robinson.