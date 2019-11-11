Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, November 12 from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. in an effort to fill more than 300 permanent full and part-time positions in Pittsburgh.
Those interested can participate in on-site interviews at several different Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagles and could be offered jobs on the spot.
Open positions being hired are personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli clerks, cashiers, meat cutters, and several others.
Candidates can apply in advance on Giant Eagle’s website and find all the locations holding interviews.
