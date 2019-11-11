



TORONTO (KDKA/AP) – A Canadian broadcast company has fired hockey commentator Don Cherry for calling immigrants “you people” in a rant on television in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers.

Rogers Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said in a statement Monday that after discussions with Cherry “it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down.”

The 85-year-old Cherry called immigrants “you people” and said, “you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey” and said he didn’t see immigrants wearing poppies to honor the country’s fallen on Remembrance Day, which is observed on Monday.

Cherry has provided commentary following the first intermission of “Hockey Night in Canada” for years.

In 2013, Cherry criticized Penguins’ center and assistant captain Evgeni Malkin’s contract extension with the team by calling Malkin a loser.

“I wouldn’t give that guy anything,” Cherry said. “I think he’s a dog — a talented dog. He turns it on when he wants to turn it on. He couldn’t play for the Bruins, I’ll tell you that. You’re going to say, ‘Well, what about [Jaromir] Jagr?’ Jagr’s out there giving every ounce he’s got every time. I don’t know if he can score, but he’s giving every ounce he can. You can’t compare them. I wouldn’t have that Malkin. I know he’s talented, I know. But to me, he’s a loser, as far as I’m concerned,” Cherry said.

The 85-year-old Cherry had been a part of Hockey Night In Canada’s broadcast since 1981 when he was hired as a commentator by CBC.

___

