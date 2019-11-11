Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing boy in the city’s Knoxville section.
According to police, 12-year-old Haji Abdi was last seen on Friday, Nov. 8.
Police say he is known to frequent the areas near Rochelle Towers on Knox Avenue and the Triangle Market on Amanda Street.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants with polka dots. He is about 5-feet tall.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.
