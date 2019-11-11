  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Knoxville, Local TV, Missing Child, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing boy in the city’s Knoxville section.

According to police, 12-year-old Haji Abdi was last seen on Friday, Nov. 8.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook)

Police say he is known to frequent the areas near Rochelle Towers on Knox Avenue and the Triangle Market on Amanda Street.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants with polka dots. He is about 5-feet tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

Comments