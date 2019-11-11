  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Lawrence County, Local TV, North Beaver Township


NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The charred remains are all that’s left of a home in Lawrence County after it was fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor shared photos and says the couple who lived in the home on Moravia Road passed away awhile ago. Their son was reportedly living in a detached garage.

(Photo Credit: Mary McMillin)

The neighbor’s sister was woken by the son around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, saying the house was on fire.

She says she didn’t believe there was electricity or running water in the home.

(Photo Credit: Mary McMillin)

Crews worked to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other buildings on the property.

By Monday afternoon, the fire was still smoldering.

Comments