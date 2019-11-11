Comments
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The charred remains are all that’s left of a home in Lawrence County after it was fully engulfed in flames.
A neighbor shared photos and says the couple who lived in the home on Moravia Road passed away awhile ago. Their son was reportedly living in a detached garage.
The neighbor’s sister was woken by the son around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, saying the house was on fire.
She says she didn’t believe there was electricity or running water in the home.
Crews worked to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other buildings on the property.
By Monday afternoon, the fire was still smoldering.
You must log in to post a comment.