Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is asking for residents’ input about ahead of applying for federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In a series of upcoming public hearings, the city wants to hear from residents and organizations about any community development and fair housing needs their neighborhoods may have.
The city says it’s seeking funding from the Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS.
Five identical hearings will be held throughout Pittsburgh starting Tuesday:
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:00 p.m.: Community College of Allegheny County’s Foerster Student Services Center Auditorium and Lobby, 800 Ridge Avenue Pittsburgh, PA, 15212
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Sheraden Senior Center, 720 Sherwood Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 152104
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m.: John P. Robin Civic Center, First Floor Conference Room, 200 Ross Street Pittsburgh, PA 15219 — this event will be live-streamed on the Office of Community Affairs, City of Pittsburgh’s Facebook page)
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m.: Kinsgley Association Community Room, 6435 Frankstown Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:00 p.m.: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Carrick Meeting Room, 1811 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15210
If you can’t make it to any of the meetings, a survey can be submitted online.
You must log in to post a comment.