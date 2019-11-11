



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of today will be dry, but big changes are on the way in the form of snow.

Rain chances arrive for places along I-80 around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and in Allegheny County around 9 p.m.

Snow chances finally move in for Allegheny County after 10 p.m., and, yes, we are expecting accumulations for overnight. The hardest hit areas will be north of I-80 and the Laurel Highlands (surprise!) where two plus inches of snow is expected to fall. This is also where winter weather advisories are posted due to big snowfall chances.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

In Pittsburgh?

Expect more than a half inch, but probably less than an inch of snow on the ground.

With cold weather setting up from Tuesday through Thursday, expect to see snow on the ground all the way through Saturday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.