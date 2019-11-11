PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt Police are warning students to be alert after an attempted robbery at a bagel shop near campus.

The University of Pittsburgh Police say they, along with Pittsburgh Police, responded to Bruegger’s Bagels on the 3000 block of Forbes Avenue for a robbery just after 4:33 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they say the victims reported the suspect had his hand in his pocket, possibly reaching for a firearm.

According to police, the suspect demanded the victims open the register and give him money. The victims tried to open the cash register but couldn’t.

The suspect ran out of the store, fleeing north on Atwood Street. Police say no weapon was seen.

Police describe the alleged suspect as a black male around 40 to 50 years old. He’s shorter with a slender build.

At the time of the robbery, he had stubble on his face and was wearing a hat, a black leather jacket and khaki pants. He was wearing a blue drawstring bag and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or the Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.