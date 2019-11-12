Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh, meet your new neighbors! These adorable newborn babies are dressed up in Mister Rogers’ signature red cardigan sweater to celebrate Cardigan Day tomorrow.
Babies at the AHN West Penn Hospital were photographed dressed in their best cardigans, ties and bow ties.
In honor of the late Fred Rogers, WQED declared Wednesday Cardigan Day.
As part of its 65th anniversary, WQED will host Cardigan Day on Nov. 13, a nod to Fred Rogers’ favorite sweater.
World Kindness Day is also observed on Nov. 13, making it the perfect chance to follow in these babies’ tiny footsteps and show your neighbor kindness in true Fred Rogers fashion.
