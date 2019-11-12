PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Allegheny County Department of Human Services, the Smithfield United Church of Christ, and other agencies partner up to open a winter shelter for those in need in the Pittsburgh area.

Starting November 15 those who need a place to sleep during the winter season are welcome at the Smithfield UCC.

“The opening of the Winter Weather Shelter could not have been accomplished without the generosity of our foundation community and other partners. It’s a great example of what Allegheny County is all about – coming together to solve problems and working to make our region a better place, which includes caring for everyone in our community,” said Abigail Horn, deputy director of the Office of Community Services at ACDHS.

Officials are working on enhancing the fire safety system, correcting plumbing, improving accessibility and coordinating meal services.

Services offered to those who stay include shower and laundry facilities, basic health care, veterans services, winter clothing, etc.

“The individuals who come to the Winter Shelter for services are often those who are the most in need of services,” said Brian Matous, homeless services supervisor. “Many of the individuals we serve at the Winter Shelter have multiple, complex needs.”

The shelter is scheduled to be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night, including weekends. Additional nights may be added in March if the frigid weather continues.

All clothing, toiletries, and personal hygiene donations are welcome.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the Shelter can contact Brian Matous at 412-689-6565.