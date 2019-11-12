



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple crashes are being reported on icy roads around Allegheny County as people are beginning to head home from work.

Allegheny County says they’re receiving reports of multiple accidents “due to ice conditions.”

Multiple accidents have been reported throughout Allegheny County due to ice road conditions. We encourage everyone to take their time and travel cautiously on the roads. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

They encourage drivers to drive slowly and cautiously.

Dorseyville Road and Saxonburg Boulevard are closed to all traffic. An accident was reported earlier due to the icy conditions.

Indiana: Dorseyville/Saxonburg Blvd is closed to all traffic due to an earlier accident and icy road conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

The icy conditions have shut down 57th Street and Christopher Street in Pittsburgh after a vehicle was struck.

Pittsburgh: 57th St/Christopher St – vehicle stuck on 57th St due to icy roadway; 57th St closed from Butler St to Stanton Ave — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

The Glenwood Bridge is currently closed due to the ice.

Pittsburgh: Glenwood Bridge is currently closed due to icy conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

After the closure was announced, Allegheny County reported a crash on the bridge.

Another crash has happened on the Birmingham Bridge in the South Side. Allegheny County reports a four-vehicle crash due to the icy conditions.

Pittsburgh/South Side: Birmingham Bridge – four vehicle crash due to icy conditions on the bridge; DPW notified — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

A rollover crash has closed Coal Valley Road between Old Clairton Road and State Route 51 until the roads can be treated.

Pine: Heights/SR 910 – weather related crash; road being closed until salt trucks arrive — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

In Pine Township, a “weather-related crash” is closing 910 until salt trucks can get there.

Jefferson Hills: Old Clairton Rd/Coal Valley Rd – one vehicle rollover; Coal Valley Rd closed between Old Clairton Rd & SR 51 until roads can be treated. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

HOV lanes were closed at Bedford Avenue at northbound I-279 until a salt truck can make its way through traffic.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports that HOV ramp has reopened.

Stay with KDKA as more road closures get added to the list.