PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple crashes are being reported on icy roads around Allegheny County as people are beginning to head home from work.

Allegheny County says they’re receiving reports of multiple accidents “due to ice conditions.”

They encourage drivers to drive slowly and cautiously.

Dorseyville Road and Saxonburg Boulevard are closed to all traffic. An accident was reported earlier due to the icy conditions.

The icy conditions have shut down 57th Street and Christopher Street in Pittsburgh after a vehicle was struck.

The Glenwood Bridge is currently closed due to the ice.

After the closure was announced, Allegheny County reported a crash on the bridge.

Another crash has happened on the Birmingham Bridge in the South Side. Allegheny County reports a four-vehicle crash due to the icy conditions.

A rollover crash has closed Coal Valley Road between Old Clairton Road and State Route 51 until the roads can be treated.

In Pine Township, a “weather-related crash” is closing 910 until salt trucks can get there.

HOV lanes were closed at Bedford Avenue at northbound I-279 until a salt truck can make its way through traffic.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports that HOV ramp has reopened.

Stay with KDKA as more road closures get added to the list.

