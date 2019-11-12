Comments
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – With record-breaking low temperatures in the forecast for the Pittsburgh area, warming shelters will be opening up in Beaver County.
Warming and cooling centers are available Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. until 4 p.m. at multiple locations in Beaver County. The shelters open when the temperature is below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees.
There are five warming and cooling centers in Beaver County:
- The Cornerstone — 600 Sixth Street, Beaver Falls
- New Brighton Municipal Building — 610 Third Avenue, New Brighton
- Free Methodist Church — 480 Jefferson Street, Rochester
- Uncommon Grounds Cafe — 380 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa
- The Center for Hope — 740 Park Road, Ambridge (hours are Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; hot meal also included)
Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week with highs just hitting the upper 20s. Temperatures will go back up, with 40 degrees for the high on Thursday.
For more information, you can call The Cornerstone at 724-846-6400 ext. 140 or the Homeless Hotline at 724-714-6203.
You must log in to post a comment.