Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA)– The Bethel Park Police Department says a robbery was reported at the local CoGo’s last night.
On Monday, November 11, around 9:45 p.m., authorities responded to the robbery after a panic alarm went off at the CoGo’s on South Park Road.
When authorities arrived at the scene, one officer spotted the suspect fleeing on foot with a cash drawer by the post office.
Bethel Park Police found the suspect hiding in a wooded area. He resisted arrest before surrendering.
Police identified the man as 48-year-old Sean Randy Beach.
He was wanted for a parole violation and had prior convictions for Robbery.
Beach was taken took the Allegheny County Jail where he was charged with Robbery and Resisting Arrest.
You must log in to post a comment.