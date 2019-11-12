Filed Under:Allegheny County Jail, Bethel Park Police Department, CoGo's, Local TV, Resisting Arrest, Robbery, Sean Randy Beach, South Park Road

BETHEL PARK (KDKA)– The Bethel Park Police Department says a robbery was reported at the local CoGo’s last night.

On Monday, November 11, around 9:45 p.m., authorities responded to the robbery after a panic alarm went off at the CoGo’s on South Park Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, one officer spotted the suspect fleeing on foot with a cash drawer by the post office.

Bethel Park Police found the suspect hiding in a wooded area. He resisted arrest before surrendering.

Police identified the man as 48-year-old Sean Randy Beach.

He was wanted for a parole violation and had prior convictions for Robbery.

Beach was taken took the Allegheny County Jail where he was charged with Robbery and Resisting Arrest.

