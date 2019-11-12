Filed Under:Allegheny County, I-376, Local TV, Parkway West, Road Closure, Robinson Township, Traffic


ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Part of the Parkway West was shut down Tuesday morning in Robinson Township after a major bridge that carries traffic across the area was struck.

According to PennDOT, the westbound side of the Parkway West was shut down at the Route 22/60 Bridge.

That area of the road reopened around 11 a.m. PennDOT says the bridge inspection was completed, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic.

Officials with PennDOT say bridge inspectors were called to the scene to check over the span.

