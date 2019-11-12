ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Part of the Parkway West was shut down Tuesday morning in Robinson Township after a major bridge that carries traffic across the area was struck.
According to PennDOT, the westbound side of the Parkway West was shut down at the Route 22/60 Bridge.
⚠️Westbound I-376 motorists will exit at the Crafton (Exit 60B) off-ramp, to avoid the closure, turn left onto Campbells Run Road, turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike), and turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the Airport.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 12, 2019
That area of the road reopened around 11 a.m. PennDOT says the bridge inspection was completed, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic.
I-376 REOPENED. The bridge inspection has been completed and westbound I-376 has reopened to traffic.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 12, 2019
Officials with PennDOT say bridge inspectors were called to the scene to check over the span.
Update from #PennDOT: Crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 60A – US 22/30 West and Exit 59 – Robinson Town Centre Blvd. All lanes closed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/eVJpSKMqYC
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 12, 2019
