BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A teenager is missing in Butler County.

(Photo Credit: South Butler School District)

The South Butler School District sent an email to parents on Tuesday night saying Jasmin hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

Officials did not say what Jasmine’s last name is.

She was wearing a black hoodie and red and white checkered shoes.

Call 911 with any information.

The full email said:

“Jasmin, a student in our District, has been missing since last night. She’s wearing a black hoodie, jeans and red and white checkered shoes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911. We are concerned about her safety. Thank you.”

