



DETROIT (KDKA) — The trial of Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner has been pushed back to Thursday in Michigan.

She was set to go on trial today for an incident involving her husband at a Detroit hotel earlier this year.

However, the courtroom ran out of potential jurors this morning with many members of the jury pool not showing up because of wintry weather.

The judge asked everyone to return on Thursday to try again.

Wagner is facing felony counts of resisting and obstructing police.

Police say she interfered with them when they tried to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the hotel.

Wagner says she and her husband are victims and that police acted improperly.

