



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now is your chance to support the environment while getting rid of your yard waste.

Saturday is Fall Yard Waste Collection Day.

Pittsburgh residents are encouraged to compost leaves, grass, branches, and other debris in the yard.

Leaves, branches, brush, and grass are accepted. Plastic bags, metal, wire, rocks, blocks, bricks, dirt, gravel and glass are not accepted.

Officials said yard waste must be left at the curb at your designated pick-up spot at 6 a.m.

The debris must be in brown paper bags and not weigh more than 35 pounds, and branches must be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in branch lengths of 5 feet or fewer.

Pittsburgh has drop-off centers for yard debris that are open year-round.

Locations can be found here.