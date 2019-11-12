MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – The McCandless Police are looking for three heroic women that stopped to save a man’s life at North Park.

On Facebook, the McCandless Police say they and the Allegheny County Police responded to a 911 call at North Park Monday morning for an unresponsive male who had suffered a heart attack.

When they arrived, police say they learned that three women stopped to give the man life-saving CPR. Police say the women’s help was “critical” in saving his life.

However, the three women left before officers could ask their names.

Police and the town of McCandless now want to recognize the women for their “quick and decisive” action.

They’re asking the women, or anyone who knows who these women are, to contact the Town of McCandless Police Department.