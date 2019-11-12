  • KDKA TVOn Air

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A water main break has created a geyser in Sharpsburg, taking out water service for some residents.

(Photo Credit: Sharpsburg VFD)

Allegheny County says the break happened at Ninth Street and Clay Street.

It’s not clear what caused the break and the county says there’s no timeline for when water service will be restored.

(Photo Credit: Sharpsburg VFD)

In photographs from the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department, water could be seen flooding the streets.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

