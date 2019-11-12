Comments
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A water main break has created a geyser in Sharpsburg, taking out water service for some residents.
Allegheny County says the break happened at Ninth Street and Clay Street.
Sharpsburg: 9th St/Clay St – water break; water is out in the area and unknown time for restoration
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019
It’s not clear what caused the break and the county says there’s no timeline for when water service will be restored.
In photographs from the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department, water could be seen flooding the streets.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.