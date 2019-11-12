



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow isn’t done just yet as temperatures will continue to go down through the day.

Highs have already been hit for the day at 34 degrees, with morning commute temperatures in the mid-20s. Roads are wet from last night’s rain and snow, so slick spots should be expected in some isolated areas.

While snow from the trough moving through is now over, the lake effect snow machine is just getting started. The first round developed around 6 a.m. in the Cleveland area. Lake effect snow totals will add a decent amount of snow to communities that see it, and will last all day long.

Places north of I-70 will have a chance for seeing these snow showers.

Wednesday is still expected to be the coldest day of the week with highs just hitting the upper 20s, and temperatures back near 40 degrees for highs on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday highs will also be near 40 degrees. Mid-40s will be possible on Sunday, with dry conditions expected for your weekend.

