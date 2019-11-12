  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Giant Eagle, Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Troopers, Retail Theft, Shoplifting, Troop A, White Township


WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Pennsylvania State Police Troop A is looking for a female theft suspect in Indiana County.

The Indiana Patrol Unit says an unidentified woman loaded a shopping cart full of items at the Giant Eagle, located at 475 Ben Franklin Road, on Thursday, October 31.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop A)

The suspect passed the point of sale with $341.89 worth of hair products, then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle around 4:43 p.m.

Authorities do not know where she fled once she left the premises.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect should contact Trooper Kinger at 724-357-1960.

