WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Pennsylvania State Police Troop A is looking for a female theft suspect in Indiana County.
The Indiana Patrol Unit says an unidentified woman loaded a shopping cart full of items at the Giant Eagle, located at 475 Ben Franklin Road, on Thursday, October 31.
The suspect passed the point of sale with $341.89 worth of hair products, then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle around 4:43 p.m.
Authorities do not know where she fled once she left the premises.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect should contact Trooper Kinger at 724-357-1960.
