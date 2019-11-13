Comments
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Baldwin.
The break happened Wednesday night on Churchview Avenue right by the corner of Wildwood Street.
This is near the Sunoco Gas station. Water could be seen spilling onto the road.
Pennsylvania American Water crews, as well as construction crews, are on the scene, working in below-freezing temperatures.
The crews are pictured directing traffic and working on repairs. Traffic is reportedly experiencing delays.
It’s not yet clear what the cause of the break was.
