BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Baldwin.

The break happened Wednesday night on Churchview Avenue right by the corner of Wildwood Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Timothy Lawson)

This is near the Sunoco Gas station. Water could be seen spilling onto the road.

Pennsylvania American Water crews, as well as construction crews, are on the scene, working in below-freezing temperatures.

The crews are pictured directing traffic and working on repairs. Traffic is reportedly experiencing delays.

It’s not yet clear what the cause of the break was.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.

