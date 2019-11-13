Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Costco has issued a warning to its customers about a scam coupon being shared again on social media.
In a post on Facebook, Costco said it’s a recurring hoax involving a fake $75 coupon.
Costco is not giving away any $75 coupons, and never has.
“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”
The hoax has been going around for years, but has picked up steam in recent days.
