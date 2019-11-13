MOON, Pa. (KDKA) — The excitement of Pitt vs. Robert Morris Men’s Basketball didn’t just take place in the first and second halves of a game that was a lot closer than most anticipated.
It was during halftime at the UPMC Events Center when Dave Ondik, the owner of The Yard Gastropub, took to the Robert Morris logo at half-court with a basketball and a chance to win all in attendance a free grilled cheese.
Who saw us at the @rmubasketball vs. @pitt_mbb game sinking that half court shot!? Everyone at the game got a FREE grilled cheese! Guess we’ll see a lot of you in soon! 🏀👏 @notthefakesvp @ESPNTop @espnu @RMU @PittTweet @PatMcAfeeShow @PatMcAfeeOnDAZN @JayBilas @RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/6nrIUl1tLS
— The Yard Gastropub (@TheYardPGH) November 13, 2019
It took just one attempt for Ondik to win dinner for those attending the Pitt-RMU basketball game.
Ondik hit nothing but net and both Pitt and Robert Morris fans alike were treated to free grilled cheese.
