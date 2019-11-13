  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pitt basketball, Pittsburgh Sports, Robert Morris Basketball, The Yard Gastropub, UPMC Events Center


MOON, Pa. (KDKA) — The excitement of Pitt vs. Robert Morris Men’s Basketball didn’t just take place in the first and second halves of a game that was a lot closer than most anticipated.

It was during halftime at the UPMC Events Center when Dave Ondik, the owner of The Yard Gastropub, took to the Robert Morris logo at half-court with a basketball and a chance to win all in attendance a free grilled cheese.

It took just one attempt for Ondik to win dinner for those attending the Pitt-RMU basketball game.

Ondik hit nothing but net and both Pitt and Robert Morris fans alike were treated to free grilled cheese.

Comments