PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Clear your calendars, a teen heartthrob is bringing his 2020 tour to Pittsburgh.

Harry Styles announced that his world tour, “Love On Tour 2020,” will be coming to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

He will be joined by singer and songwriter Jenny Lewis.

American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

All other premium packages can be purchased here.

