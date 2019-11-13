MARSHALL TOWNSHIp, Pa. (KDKA) – A car is heavily damaged after going over a guardrail at I-79 southbound.
#BREAKING: #NewsChopper2 over a single vehicle crash on I-79 south near Rt 910 in Marshall Twp. Traffic being delayed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ct5fDakjqg
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 13, 2019
The single-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on I-79 near Route 910 in Marshall Township and causing rush hour back-ups.
Crash on I-79 southbound between Exit 73 – PA 910 and Exit 73 – PA 910. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 13, 2019
PennDOT says there is a lane restriction in that area. The car was lying off the side of the road after appearing to go over the guard rail.
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.
