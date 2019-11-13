Filed Under:Allegheny County, Car Crash, I-79, Local TV, Marshall Township, Traffic


MARSHALL TOWNSHIp, Pa. (KDKA) – A car is heavily damaged after going over a guardrail at I-79 southbound.

The single-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on I-79 near Route 910 in Marshall Township and causing rush hour back-ups.

PennDOT says there is a lane restriction in that area. The car was lying off the side of the road after appearing to go over the guard rail.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 is over the scene of the accident —

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

