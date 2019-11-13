PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers running back James Conner is expected to play against Cleveland on Thursday night.
Conner is expected to play tomorrow. Joe Haden was sick today and is questionable for tomorrow’s game now.
Ryan Switzer is our for Browns game. So is Nix and Snell. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hzwD3XSrnv
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 13, 2019
Conner was a full participant in practices Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
According to KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh, cornerback Joe Haden was sick on Wednesday and is now listed as “questionable” for Thursday’s game.
Joining Haden on the questionable list is Anthony Chickillo.
The Steelers also have ruled out Ryan Switzer, Benny Snell Jr., and Roosevelt Nix.
Thursday night in Cleveland, the Steelers look to win their fifth straight, coming off a 17-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
