Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, James Conner, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers running back James Conner is expected to play against Cleveland on Thursday night.

Conner was a full participant in practices Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

According to KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh, cornerback Joe Haden was sick on Wednesday and is now listed as “questionable” for Thursday’s game.

Joining Haden on the questionable list is Anthony Chickillo.

The Steelers also have ruled out Ryan Switzer, Benny Snell Jr., and Roosevelt Nix.

Thursday night in Cleveland, the Steelers look to win their fifth straight, coming off a 17-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

