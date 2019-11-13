PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A registered sex offender behind bars for sexually assaulting an underage girl is now facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a fourth underage victim.
Police say 39-year-old James McCray is currently in jail for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a home in Pittsburgh’s Perry North section.
McCray, already registered under Megan’s Law and convicted in three sexual assault incidents, was arrested at the end of October for the assault of the 16-year-old.
Police and the District Attorney’s Office issued a second warrant for McCray on Wednesday in connection to an alleged sexual assault in the summer of 2018 against a 15-year-old girl.
He’s facing multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Two of his three previous convicted cases involved juveniles.
