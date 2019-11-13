



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Two hammer-wielding men are accused of robbing the Kay Jewelers at the Tanger Outlets during business hours when multiple children were inside the store.

The two employees inside at the time told South Strabane Township Police that the men came into the store, armed with hammers, and ordered everyone to the ground. The two men then allegedly began smashing cases and removing jewelry. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say the two employees were helping seven customers, including three children ages 7 and under. Police say none of the customers were injured during the robbery.

The suspects were described to police as two black males. One was about 6 foot 3 and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt while another was 5 foot 6 and wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Using witness description and surveillance footage, police say they tracked a suspect vehicle to the parking lot at the Hyatt Hotel. They were able to find the vehicle, which they say was reported stolen earlier Wednesday evening to the Robinson Township Police Department.

Police are still investigating the incident. They say the total worth of stolen merchandise is not yet available.

