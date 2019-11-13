



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorney of a man violently assaulted outside a McDonald’s in downtown Pittsburgh says he’s not sure if his client will fully recover.

Marc Conn, 62, is fighting to walk again after he was assaulted.

“He’s had emergency surgery, which was necessary to save his life, and hoping to repair some damage that was done,” said Bill Goodrich, Conn’s attorney.

“We believe several of the injuries may have a permanency to them.”

Police say surveillance video shows an argument staring with an unknown male and Conn, along with his longtime girlfriend Billie Jo Goldsworthy, inside the McDonald’s.

When Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, the criminal complaint says two McDonald’s employees intervened and could be seen pushing and punching Goldsworthy, who police say appeared to be pushing back.

WARNING: Graphic content and language

Police said Conn’s girlfriend continued to argue with employees and customers outside before she was pepper-sprayed, dragged to the ground by her hair and punched repeatedly.

The video shows Conn on the phone, and police say he was trying to call 911.

Police say when Conn tried to assist his girlfriend and break up the fight, he was also attacked and knocked unconscious.

Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once into the back of the head, causing Conn to fall face-first onto the pavement.

“He was struck from behind and then they dragged him outside of McDonald’s and continued to beat him while he was outside on the sidewalk,” said Goodrich.

The first McDonald’s employee was identified as Roneese Davis. She was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

The second McDonald’s worker has been identified as Kaniya Martin. She’s facing assault charges.

“We believe there was family members of some employees of McDonald’s in the area who instigated or may have been involved in some provocation with our clients,” said Goodrich, who is also representing Conn’s girlfriend Goldsworthy.

Goodrich feels businesses have a responsibility to protect their customers: “Certainly, businesses have a duty to make sure there is security when issues may demand it.”

He says there is a term in Pennsylvania called respondeat superior where you have a responsibility for your employees.

Aside from the video circulating on Facebook, Goodrich says there are other videos of the attack he has yet to see but he’s hoping to get soon.

He says he anticipates there will be a civil lawsuit as well.

A hearing for Davis was postponed today.