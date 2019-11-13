



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Oakland.

Pittsburgh Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Morewood Avenue and Fifth Avenue in Oakland around 3:15 p.m. Multiple lanes on Fifth are closed while investigators are processing the scene.

The man who was struck was found in the intersection when officers arrived. The driver remained at the scene.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports that the pedestrian had a walk sign while the car was attempting to turn left at the green light.

A witness says the victim was alert at first before he lost consciousness. Police say he had to be cut from his backpack.

While police can’t confirm he’s a student at CMU, they say he was college-age.

Fifth Avenue is closed between Morewood and Amberson avenues. Police said commuters should expect delays.

