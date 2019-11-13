



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A small dog that was found abandoned on a porch, “just a few hours from death” is slowly making a recovery with the help of Paws Across Pittsburgh.

According to the non-profit and Springdale-based animal rescue Paws Across Pittsburgh, Spice was found by animal rescuers emaciated, dehydrated, suffering from hydrothermia and abandoned on a porch.

In Facebook posts shared about Spice’s rescue and road to recovery, they say he was in such bad shape and “so close to death,” vets struggled to find a vein to draw blood from. His right eye was also injured, and they say it may need to be removed in the future.

On Sunday, Spice had a visit with the vet. His body mass was reportedly between one and two, with the perfect body mass being nine.

They report the cost of Spice’s medical attention — which he still requires more of — tallies upwards to $4,000. Spearheading the fundraising efforts for him, Paws Across Pittsburgh has raised over $2,200 so far.

“We already have fallen in love with this guy and will do whatever it takes to make him better,” the Facebook post says.

Spice is now living with a medical foster right now, being monitored and supervised 24 hours a day. They say he’s on fluids, several medications and is eating special food in small amounts throughout the day.

The rescue group has not said if they plan to seek charges against Spice’s alleged abuser.