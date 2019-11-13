Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear special warm-up jerseys this weekend to support “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.
The squad will wear the black-and-lavender jerseys Saturday at PPG Paints Area against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The players will also use lavender tape of their sticks during warmups.
Both the jerseys and sticks will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.
According to the NHL, “Hockey Fights Cancer” helps the American Cancer Society, Canadian Cancer Society and Movember Foundation provide a better quality of life for patients, caregivers, and families.
More information on events going on during Saturday’s game can be found here.
