PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Transit announced that there were issues with the Port Authority light-rail services.

Port Authority Adam Brandolph told our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the power has since been restores.

Passengers who use the light-rail should expect 30-40 minute traveling delays today.

Shuttle Buses will be available until Nov. 18 at 3 a.m.

