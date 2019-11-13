PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Transit announced that there were issues with the Port Authority light-rail services.
BLLB: Due to a problem on the Library line, BLLB service will terminate at Lytle Station. We are working on getting Shuttle bus service between Library and Lytle Stations. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) November 13, 2019
Port Authority Adam Brandolph told our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the power has since been restores.
Passengers who use the light-rail should expect 30-40 minute traveling delays today.
11/15@11p-11/18@3a- BLLB will end at Lytle. Bus shuttle service from Lytle to Library Station will be provided
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) November 13, 2019
Shuttle Buses will be available until Nov. 18 at 3 a.m.
