Filed Under:NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sidney Crosby


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to Rob Rossi of The Athletic Pittsburgh, Penguins captain is battling a sports hernia and is considering surgery.

Crosby did not play in the Penguins 3-2 overtime loss against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night after he left the Penguins game against Chicago on Saturday night.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Monday that Crosby would not be making the Penguins two-game road trip this week that included the Rangers on Tuesday night and then the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Rossi’s report also says that Crosby has been battling a sports hernia since the end of training camp but chose not to have surgery due to injuries to players such as Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.

If Crosby does elect to have surgery, according to Rossi, he would need between four-to-six weeks of recovery time before returning to play.

Crosby leads the Penguins in points with 17 and assists with 12 through 17 games played this season.

