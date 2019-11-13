Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A second trailer for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ has been released, just in time for the celebration of World Kindness Day.
The movie, starring Tom Hanks, chronicles the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist who wrote a profile piece on him in 1988.
The movie is set to release on Nov. 22.
Nov. 13, World Kindness Day, is being celebrated by honoring Mister Rogers. The day has been declared Cardigan Day by WQED, and Pittsburghers are celebrating by wearing cardigans, doing random acts of kindness and now, watching the new trailer.
