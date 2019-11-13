



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police have filed charges against the woman who disappeared Monday night with her two young children and father-in-law.

Alicia Brumbaugh, 31, is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police found Brumbaugh and her children after a driver in Indiana County recognized the vehicle description authorities issued and called 911.

Troopers pulled the vehicle over and found the family.

The search began for Brumbaugh and her children after they disappeared Monday night from their home in Blair County with her father-in-law.

State police say Brumbaugh “made a frantic phone call” just after 11:20 p.m. Monday from or near the parking lot of the Walmart in Indiana, Pennsylvania. However, the phone call ended before she could give any details to the dispatcher.

State police say they “do not have evidence” indicating Brumbaugh was held against her will at any point during the incident.

The children’s father has taken custody of the 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl.

His father, Edgar Decker Jr., is now in the custody of the state Board of Probation and Parole.

Brumbaugh was arraigned and is being held in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. She has a preliminary hear set for Nov. 26.

State police continue to investigate.