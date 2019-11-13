Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The new mini-casino coming to Westmoreland County is taking a big step forward today.
Officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the new $150 million gaming and entertainment facility at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
WATCH: Groundbreaking Ceremony —
It is estimated that the new casino will bring in $200 million in annual economic revenue and create more than 1,400 jobs.
The 100,000 square-foot casino is expected to have 750 slot machines, 30 table games, a sportsbook bar and more.
The casino is set to open next summer.
