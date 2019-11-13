Filed Under:Groundbreaking, Hempfield Township, Live! Casino Pittsburgh, Local TV, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland Mall


HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The new mini-casino coming to Westmoreland County is taking a big step forward today.

Officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the new $150 million gaming and entertainment facility at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.

WATCH: Groundbreaking Ceremony —

 

It is estimated that the new casino will bring in $200 million in annual economic revenue and create more than 1,400 jobs.

The 100,000 square-foot casino is expected to have 750 slot machines, 30 table games, a sportsbook bar and more.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The casino is set to open next summer.

