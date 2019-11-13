



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman has pleaded guilty in federal court after she was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Washington County.

Alyssa Adkins, a 30-year-old from the borough of Houston pleaded guilty to multiple charges, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.

Adkins and her alleged co-conspirator Vashaun Wright were taken into custody after several local law enforcement members raided a home on North Main Street in Chartiers Township.

At the time of the bust in March of last year, Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone told KDKA they recovered 50 bricks of drugs.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says those drugs were cocaine and fentanyl.

Vittone also said they confiscated “three firearms that were loaded, one was stolen, and $25,000 in cash.” A large amount of packing materials was also reportedly found during the raid.

Adkins pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute, as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 21.