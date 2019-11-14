Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Aliquippa and Hopewell Township after a water line break in Beaver County.
The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa says there’s a water line break on a 6-inch line feeding Green Street in Aliquippa and the lower half of Woodlawn Park in Hopewell Township.
The boil water advisory is in place for Green Street in Aliquippa.
In Hopewell Township, the boil water advisory is in effect for Clark Street, High Street, Walnut Street, Phillips/Windle Street and portions of Temple Road and Huron Avenue.
There will be bottled water available at the Water Treatment Plant on Hopewell Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
